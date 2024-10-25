Police identify suspect in Des Moines, WA condo murder case

Police have identified a suspect linked to a murder that happened at a condominium complex in Des Moines in early August.

The Des Moines Police Department (DMPD) reports that on August 4, officers were dispatched to a complex near the intersection of S 219th St. and 7th Ave. S upon receiving a report of a person down.

Jake Berman (Des Moines Police Department)

Upon arrival, officers discovered Marla Knigge deceased with severe injuries to her head and face.

DMPD detectives, in collaboration with the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab, conducted a thorough investigation at the site, gathering multiple pieces of evidence — including DNA.

On October 21, DNA analysis revealed Jake Berman as the suspect.

With sufficient evidence, detectives are preparing to submit a case for second-degree murder charges against Berman to the King County Prosecutor's Office.

Berman, with an extensive criminal history, is currently in custody on an unrelated charge.

"The Des Moines Police Department is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Marla Knigge," wrote the DMPD in a Friday press release. "Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to her family, friends and all those affected during this incredibly difficult time. We stand with the community in mourning, and our commitment to seeking justice remains unwavering."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.