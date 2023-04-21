How did a suspected Russian war tank end up at a Louisiana truck stop?

article

People got a glimpse of an unusual sighting in their area when a suspected Russian tank was stranded in a parking lot a week ago in Roanoke, Louisiana.

The T90-A Russian tank, painted with numbers and crosses on its sides, was transported on an 18-wheeler when it arrived in the town on April 11.

But due to transmission issues with the truck, the tank was left on the trailer of the vehicle in the parking lot of a local travel center and casino, KPLC-TV in Louisiana reported.

A suspected Russian tank was left stranded in a Louisiana parking lot last week in Louisiana. (Photo courtesy of Mutantlight/Reddit)

Spectators eager to get a closer look at the tank started taking pictures before it was covered with a tarp, a representative from the casino told KPLC. The truck and tank were both picked up on April 13.

Photos of the tank began circulating on Reddit.

Citing two intelligence groups that monitor military equipment, The Warzone, a military publication, reported that the tank possibly was abandoned after being captured in Ukraine last year.

Warzone notes that the U.S. military could be interested in the tank as part of its foreign materiel exploitation (FME) programs, allowing U.S. officials to gather information on foreign equipment.

How the tank ended up in the U.S. remains a mystery.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.






















