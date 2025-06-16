1 hospitalized after apartment fire in Tacoma, WA

The Brief A Monday morning apartment fire near Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Tacoma displaced 10 residents—nine adults and one child. The blaze, which started on the first floor and spread to the second, resulted in one serious injury, one evaluation for smoke inhalation, and the rescue of two cats.



Investigators are looking into what caused an apartment fire Monday morning in Tacoma.

What we know:

The fire happened near the Holy Rosary Catholic Church on South D Street after 3 a.m.

According to Tacoma fire officials, crews responded to a report of an apartment fire that forced 10 people out of their homes – 9 adults and one child.

Firefighters had the fire extinguished after 4 a.m.

(Tacoma Fire Department)

According to officials, the fire started on the first floor, possibly in the bathroom and spread into the second floor.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, another was evaluated for possible smoke inhalation and two cats were rescued.

The American Red Cross will be helping the people who were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Tacoma Fire Department.

