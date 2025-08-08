Tacoma, WA ‘free sports library’ for kids raided by thieves

The Brief A Tacoma father and son's free sports library, aimed at encouraging neighborhood kids to play outside, was wiped clean by a man in a truck early Friday morning. Inspired by little libraries, Bob used his repair skills to create bikes and scooters for kids, significantly impacting the community and attracting support from other organizations. Despite the theft, Bob does not plan to involve the police and hopes to inspire others to create similar resources for their neighborhoods, continuing to gather bikes from yard sales for his library.



Nate Bob says his family’s free sports library was wiped clean by a man in a truck who swooped in early Friday morning.

About two months ago, Nate Bob created a little, free sports library.

"We noticed the kids aren’t out in the neighborhoods playing anymore and stuff. They're all inside at video games. So, try to make this whole block and area to get all the kids in the neighborhood out and playing again," said Bob.

The backstory:

Inspired by the little libraries around Tacoma neighborhoods, he started gathering scrap parts for bikes and scooters and using his repair skills to create fun for kids in the community.

The effort was inspired when he realized some of his 9-year-old son’s friends did not have bikes.

Nate Bob said the impact it had on the community had been huge, and other organizations were reaching out to help in the effort.

However, early Friday morning, Nate Bob’s surveillance cameras captured an adult driving a truck, stalking the block for hours, then finally grabbing all the available bikes.

"When you’re taking it to go scrap it and take things away from kids who could possibly have them, that’s where it’s ethically wrong," he said.

Despite having video, Nate Bob tells FOX 13 Seattle he does not plan on calling the police.

"Because it says free sports equipment, but who they did take from is all those kids that would have had those bikes," he said.

Why you should care:

He is still sharing the story in the hopes to inspire more people to create similar resources for their neighborhoods.

Nate Bob finds the bikes he adds to his library at yard sales. He buys them for a cheap price, and uses his skills to make them ridable for kids.

If you have a bike you are looking to get rid of, or want to help out his effort, you can find more information here.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Tacoma hospital says its 'reviewing everything' following fatal ER shooting

Seattle Mariners to hold week of festivities in honor of Ichiro

Washington State Fair ranks 3rd most popular state fair based on social media

Pete Carroll, Geno Smith return to Seattle with Raiders

Dozens of animals rescued from cruelty case in Thurston County

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.