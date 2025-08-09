Tacoma hospital shooting suspect arrested in Kittitas County, WA

A man is behind bars following a deadly shooting at a hospital in Tacoma that rocked the neighborhood, with one resident telling our reporters that the incident was sickening, given its location. One man was killed, and a woman was injured by gunfire.

Big picture view:

The 25-year-old man was reportedly taken into police custody in Kittitas County without incident on Friday, Aug. 8. He was booked for first-degree murder and first-degree assault, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, U.S. Marshals Service and the Spokane Police Department, collaborated to make the arrest of the suspected shooter.

TPD says detectives and crime scene technicians continue to actively investigate this incident as a homicide.

