Thirty-two dogs were rescued from a single home in Pierce County. The sheriff's office tells FOX 13 officers were called to the home due to a barking complaint.

When they arrived, they found that the home was in an unhealthy state due to the number of dogs. They said a woman in the home said that her dogs had puppies, and she told them she got overwhelmed.

One of the puppies that was rescued is pictured below.

While the puppies are getting the care they need currently, The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County says this intake will stretch their resources, especially ahead of the 4th of July.

Because the shelter is so full right now, they are asking people to consider fostering an animal, because when the fireworks start going off, they know their shelter will fill up.

One of the animals in need of a foster home is Shimmy, pictured below. She's a stocky little love bug with a heart of gold.

"She’s made so many friends in the short amount of time she’s already been here," said Lauren Green, director of marketing and communications for the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County.

Shimmy doesn't like bad weather, and would love a foster home where she can remain dry and cozy until she can "shimmy" her way into a forever home.

"She’s not the biggest fan of the drizzly rain," said Green. "She’s never met a stranger, and she’s so sweet and so loving and deserving."

However, finding a foster family got a little harder this week for Shimmy and other animals, as many of the shelter's foster homes filled up with dozens of small dogs, one pictured below, taken in following an investigation at a home in Bonney Lake.

"We had to act really quickly to place the dogs in foster homes so that we can maintain space for every other animal that’s entering our shelter," said Green.

The investigation started with a complaint about barking.

"It was clearly obvious right off the bat there were way too many dogs in this home," said Carly Cappetto, Public Information Officer for the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. "The living conditions were not appropriate for a dog or human."

Cappetto says though the dogs were vaccinated, the owner admitted they were in over their head.

"To our surprise, she decided to do the right thing and relinquish them over, and she was actually very thankful for the help," said Cappetto.

Green says they took the dogs in on the heels of another big case in which they took in a dozen cats and kittens.

For dogs like Shimmy, and cats like little "Grumbler", who likes to be wrapped like a "purr-itto", pictured below, Green says even a short foster stay can make a difference.

"We are really turning to our community and asking for adopters, fosters, even just a few days in a home, which really helps create space in our shelter, for animals that need our support," said Green.

Information on how to adopt or foster Shimmy, Grumbler, or the other animals at the shelter can be found online.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

