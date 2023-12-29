Tacoma humane society having 'name your price' adoption fees for adult dogs

article

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is offering a "name your price" adoption event for adult dogs.

These dogs are two years and older.

Typically, the adoption fees for adult dogs at the shelter range from $175 to $250. There are currently 73 dogs available, according to their website, though some dogs featured are puppies and are exempt from the event.

The event runs from now until Dec. 31.

See all the adoptable dogs here.