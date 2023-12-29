Tacoma humane society having 'name your price' adoption fees for adult dogs
TACOMA, Wash. - The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is offering a "name your price" adoption event for adult dogs.
These dogs are two years and older.
Typically, the adoption fees for adult dogs at the shelter range from $175 to $250. There are currently 73 dogs available, according to their website, though some dogs featured are puppies and are exempt from the event.
The event runs from now until Dec. 31.