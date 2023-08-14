Report: Tacoma sees drastic drop in killings, down nearly 40% since 2022

Tacoma is seeing a nearly 40% drop in homicides this year compared to the same time period in 2022.

The ‘City of Destiny’ garnered a violent reputation in the recent past. In 2022, Tacoma had 45 homicides. It was the most on the city has seen.

However, the most recent data shows there has been a drastic drop in killings in 2023.

From Jan. 1–Aug. 6, there are 17 reported homicides in Tacoma.

During the same time in 2022, there were 28 reported homicides. This is difference of 39.3%.

"There’s a little relief. Not that there has been 17 [homicides], but those numbers are down significantly," said Ofc. Shelbie Boyd with Tacoma Police.

Boyd says officers are focusing on hotspot policing. That means they are patrolling areas regularly that are known to be problems.

One of those high-crime areas is the 8800 block of S Hosmer St, just off I-5.

Numbers FOX 13 News obtained show from Jan.–Aug. 2022, there were 15 homicides in the police sector where S Hosmer St is located.

In the same period this year, the sector has three reported homicides.

"I know that there have been a couple different cases where an officer—because they are doing that proactive policing—is on scene or is very, very close to where that crime is taking place, therefore getting an officer on scene much quicker," explained Boyd.

She says changes outside the department are also having an effect on the drop in violence.

"I also think that legislation is huge. Some of the laws have been changing to give officers back some of those policing tools that were taken away," said Boyd.

There are still more than four months left in the year, but Body says she is hopeful the positive change will continue with the support from the people of Tacoma.

"I think it’s the community is out. They are reporting, I think that working with the police is a huge thing," she said.