Lockdown lifted at Tacoma elementary school after shooting victim goes there for help

An elementary school was placed on lockdown Tuesday in Tacoma after a shooting victim showed up there for help.

According to Tacoma Police, officers were called around 10 a.m. to E 34th St. and E L St. Police said the shooting was not deadly.

Police said the shooting did not involve anyone at the school and did not happen at the school which was placed on lockdown as a precaution while officers investigate.

Authorities did not identify the school but Impact | Commencement Bay Elementary is about a block away from where the shooting took place.

Police said around 11:30 a.m. that the lockdown had been lifted. No further details have been released.