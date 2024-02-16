Taylor Swift gives $100K to Lisa Lopez-Galvan's GoFundMe after KC shooting

Taylor Swift donated $100,000 to Lisa Lopez-Galvan’s GoFundMe page, two days after Galvan was killed in the Kansas City Chiefs victory parade shooting.

Swift is listed on the GoFundMe page’s public donor list, with a message from the pop star: "Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift."

Lopez-Galvan, a 43-year-old beloved local DJ and mother of two, was shot and killed while celebrating the Chiefs' back-to-back Super Bowl wins with a million other fans. Following the parade, a dispute between several people led to gunfire that injured 23 people.

The shooting victims ranged in age from 8 to 47, and half were under 16, police said. Izurieta said her friends believe Lopez-Galvan was shot in the chest and that her son was shot as well. She was the only victim who died.

Lopez-Galvan, whose DJ name was "Lisa G," was an extrovert and devoted mother from a prominent Latino family in the area, said Rosa Izurieta and Martha Ramirez, two childhood friends who worked with her at a staffing company. Izurieta said Lopez-Galvan had attended the parade with her husband and her adult son, a die-hard Kansas City sports fan who also was shot.

"She's the type of person who would jump in front of a bullet for anybody — that would be Lisa," Izurieta said.

"She was definitely a pioneer. She knew how to get people going," Ramirez said Wednesday evening. "She was always really good about shouting out people’s birthdays and just making people feel included and loved."

Swift’s boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was with his teammates when the shooting happened, as was his mother, Donna Kelce said the Chiefs were quickly removed from the area and taken to safety. She returned to Union Station, where the shooting happened, hours later, The Kansas City Star reports.

Hank Hunter, left, and Gabe Wallace embraced after reuniting following the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade. (Sam McDowell/Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reportedly comforted terrified fans after the shooting, including a high school sophomore who had been separated from his friend.

"Andy Reid was trying to comfort me, which was nice," the teen told The Star, shortly before his voice broke and tears filled his eyes. "… He was kind of hugging me, just like, ‘Are you OK, man? Are you OK? Just please breathe.’ He was being real nice and everything. He left to check on other people, I’m pretty sure."

Police said as of Thursday, three people have been detained in connection with the shooting, two of whom are juveniles. None has been charged yet, and one of them has since been released from custody.