Sanford shooting: Teen arrested after 10 people shot outside Cabana Live, deputies say

A 16-year-old is in custody after 10 people were shot during a Cabana Live Event in unincorporated Sanford last night, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after midnight, deputies conducting an area patrol heard multiple gunshots coming from the back of the venue, the sheriff’s office said. The crowd dispersed, and it was determined that 10 people had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, deputies said.

The shooter, a 16-year-old, was apprehended by a security officer at the venue and is currently being booked into the Juvenile Detention Center, according to deputies.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.