Teenager drowns while floating Cle Elum River, deputies warn of water hazards ahead of Memorial Day

By FOX 13 News Staff
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities are warning the public about the importance of water safety, after a teenager drowned while floating in the Cle Elum River on Saturday.

According to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), on May 20, a group of seven young people from the Moses Lake and Warden areas traveled to the Salmon La Sac campground to float the river. They launched from the campground in a makeshift raft made up of connected inner tubes.

Authorities say within minutes, their raft was caught by tree limbs, underwater hazards and swept away by the fast-moving water. 

The group became scattered, with one teenager injuring his ankle in the process. He was later taken to a nearby hospital. When the group finally gathered, they realized their 17-year-old friend was missing. At around 12:30 p.m., they called for help.

A search team of deputies, medics and firefighters began searching downriver for the missing friend. About two hours later, they found the 17-year-old boy trapped under a submerged log. He was also found wearing a life jacket. 

Memorial Day weekend water safety

Following this last weekend’s drowning, the KCSO is sharing their concern to the rest of the recreational season – especially with Memorial Weekend coming up.

Rivers in Kittitas County are running high this time of year, and they can be dangerous for even the most skilled, well-equipped recreationists. They are not maintained, and hold unseen hazards in fast-flowing water.

Authorities also want to point out that the water is extremely cold this time of year. The water, especially now, is capable of almost instantly producing cold-water shock.

Anyone with questions about recreating on Kittitas County lakes or rivers are asked to contact the KCSO at 509-962-7525, and ask to speak with a Marine Patrol Deputy.

