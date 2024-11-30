Thieves use construction equipment to steal entire ATM in Puyallup, WA

A group of thieves are on the run this weekend after police in Puyallup say they successfully stole an ATM.

Just before 9 a.m. on Saturday morning, Puyallup police say they responded to a theft in progress on the 1500 block of East Main Street.

Witnesses saw the thieves destroy the structure holding the ATM and then use stolen construction equipment to load it into a pickup truck, according to PPD. The excavator was taken from a nearby site near the 400 block of Rover Road in Puyallup, police say.

Puyallup ATM theft

Officers were able to spot and follow the suspects, chasing an older, black Ford F-350 as they say the driver weaved in and out of oncoming traffic recklessly.

Upon approaching the Sunmer city limits, officers called off the pursuit and the suspects got away.

Now, police are asking the public to contact them if they have any more information on the heist, or if they have dash cams that caught the driver of the truck, or excavator, passing by them.

Thos with information or video footage from the scene or of the excavator traveling on the streets to please contact the Puyallup Police tip line at 253 770-3343 or email at tips@puyallupwa.gov.

