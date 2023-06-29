Things to do this weekend: The Taste Northwest, a concert truck & more

Looking for something to do around Puget Sound this weekend? Check out the Taste of Northwest in Puyallup, concerts at Chateau St. Michelle Winery, Free summer concert at the Ballard Locks, Improv festival and more!

The Taste Northwest

Lasting June 30 - July 2, the Taste of Northwest food festival held at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup celebrates local and international cuisine. With free admission and taste experience packages ranging from $35- $125, you get to have a fun time trying great food at a great price. For further details, click here.

Winery concerts

Held at the Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery in Woodinville, you can sip on beautiful tastes of wine while enjoying concerts from the likes of Charlie Puth, Diana Krall and Fitz and the Tantrums. Concerts begin July 1, for more information and tickets sales visit https://www.ste-michelle.com/visit-us/summer-concerts/list.

The Concert Truck

Traveling to 18 locations, the Seattle Chamber Music Society (SCMS) put concerts on wheels. SCMS musicians and artists travel all over the region with concerts free and open to the public! Bring a chair or picnic blanket and join in on the fun from June 22 –July 2. For more information on the dates and locations, click here.

Center City Cinema

Seattle Parks & Recreation teams up with Center City Cinema to present multiple screenings of different movies at different parks with pre-movie activities starting at 6-7 p.m. and the movie beginning at dusk. For more information on the locations and dates of the screenings click here.

Seattle International Festival of Improv

From improvised plays to improv workshops and improved team activities, Seattle’s longest-running Improv Theater ‘Unexpected Productions’ is going all out to celebrate its 40th anniversary. Happening from June 28 through July 2, click here for more information.

Free Summer Concert Series at the Locks

Hosted by the US Army Corps of Engineers at the Hiram M. Chittenden Locks on 3015 NW 54th Street in Seattle, you can see free concerts throughout the entire summer. For more information on dates and performers click here.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in concert with the Seattle Symphony

American actor Harrison Ford, as Hans Solo, on the set of Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope written, directed and produced by Georges Lucas. (Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

Next weekend (June 30 - July 2) Star Wars fans can relieve the famous saga like never before by watching ‘Star Wars: Return of the Jedi’ on a giant screen while the Seattle Symphony performs the score live!

Ticket prices range from $52-$182.

Get tickets here.

Ongoing events

Wild Waves

The theme park and water park is open daily throughout the summer. Cool off on some water slides or feel the breeze on a roller coaster. Tickets start at $49.99 for a single-day adult ticket. Right now, Wild Waves is having a special on regular season pass tickets, for $69.99 until July 4. Season passes are usually $119.99. Located at 36201 Enchanted Pkwy S in Federal Way.

See more information on tickets and activities here.

MoPOP Musuem: Hidden Worlds Exhibition

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 24: General view of atmosphere as seen during The Academy Presents "An Animation Showcase: From Celluloid To CGI" the Nuts and Bolts of Stop Motion: The Artistry and Ingenuity of LAIKA at The Academy Theatre at Lighthouse Interna Expand

LAIKA, an animation company based out of the Portland, Oregon area is going to have a feature exhibit, showing the hidden worlds of stop-motion animation and claymation at the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle. The event runs now, through the end of summer 2024.

Stranger Things: The Experience

An immersive Stranger Things Experience and bar has popped up in Seattle. You can feel like you're in the Upside Down and can enjoy 80s snacks and drinks.

At 1750 Occidental Ave., Seattle | Cost: $29+. Ticket info here.

Food Truck Festival

You can catch Food Truck Festival at Westlake Park (401 Pine Street, Seattle) until the end of August. See the schedule for the trucks here.

Washington's first alpine rollercoaster

A new attraction has opened in Leavenworth, allowing guests to ride a roller coaster through mountains. You can see Tumwater Canyon, Icicle Ridge, the Wenatchee River Rapids and the town of Leavenworth on the coaster. Riders can cruise slowly down or go up to 27 mph.

Leavenworth Adventure Park (545 Junction Ln, Leavenworth) | Hours: Thursday-Monday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Get more information on tickets and reservations here.

