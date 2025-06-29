Thousands "get louder" at Seattle Pride Parade Sunday

The streets were crowded in downtown Seattle this morning as tens of thousands turned out for the 2025 pride parade.

The celebration had been underway all weekend and this morning’s parade, which started at around 11:30 am, wrapped successfully on Sunday afternoon after an hours-long celebration.

More than 300,000 people were expected to attend the Sunday event, according to organizers, and all participants say they were ready to "get loud".

The sights and sounds of the event rang loudly through Seattle’s streets.

"It’s great. The more people together the better," said David Kilian, a parade attendee.

"Everyone seems very happy, really prideful, very cheerful today," said Katie Metzger.

In fact, the parade theme this year was "loud" and even "louder" according to organizers.

300,000 people were expected to attend Seattle's annual Pride parade.

While the massive parade was the focal point on Sunday, many say the noise extends well beyond the few blocks of Sunday’s celebration.

"I think loud means to me, being yourself, breaking boundaries," said one attendee.

"Making sure your voice is heard," said another.

Kilian says it means being loud for others.

"A lot of people are under attack, marginalized people are under attack, and its time to be louder because no one really seems to be listening," said Kilian.

For Metzger, it brings people together.

"I think the country is having some division at the moment and being loud that we are still here. We still support each other. We still matter," said Metzger.

"In light of the political climate of our nation, we need to be louder and stand up for ourselves and stand up for everyone else," said Sunny Rivera.

Rivera says it’s been decades of turning out and turning up for her family.

"For my wife of 46 years, we just love pride. It’s amazing," said Rivera. "We have children. We’ve have grandchildren, and this just represents everything."

If everyone gets louder together, Metzger says it creates a sense of unity.

"There is an even greater sense of unity and community than I’ve seen in past years," said Metzger.

David says it also gives everyone the freedom to be themselves.

"It's really more about accepting who people are, not judging people. I mean, look at all the love that’s in the air, people are just open, that’s the beauty of it," said Kilian.

Organizers said more than 250 businesses, civic leaders and organizations participated in the parade.