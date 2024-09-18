Forensic sketch released in decades-old WA cold case

article

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office released a sketch of human remains that were found more than 40 years ago.

In 1981, deputies found a human skull near Reservation road in the Niusqualliy Valley but little information to pursue the case at that time.

On Wednesday, the agency announced that it has been working with a forensic genealogy company to help with solving the cold case and detectives were able to obtain a forensic sketch and photo from the remains.

A pathologist identified the remains as a White/Caucasian woman, likely of Jewish Hungarian descent, who was between 20 and 30 years old at the time of her death. It is estimated that she died between 1966 and 1979.

Anyone who recognizes the sketch or has information that could help in their identification is asked to contact the Thurston County Sheriff's Office at TCSOCoIdCase@yco.thurston.wa.us.

