Troopers investigate after person hit, killed on I-705 in Tacoma, WA

The Brief Troopers are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle on I-705 in Tacoma. The roadway was fully blocked Thursday night. There are no details yet on what led up to the crash.



Washington State Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle in downtown Tacoma Thursday night.

What we know:

Troopers initially posted about the incident around 9:45 p.m.

The crash happened on southbound I-705 at South 11th Street. The road was fully closed as troopers processed the scene.

Drivers are asked to detour using the 21st Street and Pacific Avenue on-ramp to continue on southbound I-705.

What we don't know:

There are no details yet on what led up to the crash. It's unknown if the driver who hit the pedestrian was cooperating with authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

