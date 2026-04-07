Truck carrying 80K pounds of potatoes in western WA overturns on State Route 18

A semi-truck fell off the roadway along a stretch of State Route 18 on Tuesday morning, snarling traffic as crews worked to get the vehicle out of a ditch.

The driver was hauling 80,000 pounds of potatoes in eastern King County near the Tiger Mountain State Forest around Milepost 24 when they veered off the road.

What's next:

A tow truck was promptly scheduled to come pull the truck out, and local law enforcement warned drivers this would require a closure of the westbound lanes upon its arrival.

Trooper Rick Johnson with the Washington State Patrol told motorists to expect delays as the cleanup process got underway around 9:30 a.m. on Apr. 7.

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