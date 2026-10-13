SWAT arrests suspect after standoff at Tukwila, WA apartment complex

The Brief SWAT officers arrested a suspect Tuesday night following an hours-long standoff at a Tukwila apartment complex. Police used distraction devices during the standoff before taking the barricaded suspect into custody just before 9 p.m. The suspect faces first-degree burglary and felony harassment charges, but police have not released his identity.



SWAT arrested a suspect at a Tukwila apartment complex Tuesday following an hours-long standoff.

What we know:

Officers were called out to an apartment complex near Southcenter Boulevard and Tukwila International Boulevard at around 5:30 p.m.

Police said a suspect barricaded himself inside a residence, and a standoff ensued.

During the response, officers deployed distraction devices that produced loud explosion-like sounds to try and take the suspect into custody.

Police engaged in a standoff with a barricaded suspect in Tukwila on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2025. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Just before 9 p.m., Tukwila police announced that SWAT had detained the suspect. Police said he will be charged with first-degree burglary and felony harassment.

What we don't know:

Tukwila PD did not release the suspect's identity or specify the underlying felony charges that prompted the initial response.

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