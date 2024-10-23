Tyler, the Creator brings world tour to Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena

Two-time Grammy Award-winning rapper Tyler, the Creator announced he will bring his world tour to Seattle next spring.

On Tuesday, the alternative hip-hop icon announced his "CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR" which includes a stop at Climate Pledge Arena on March 2, 2025.

The tour will feature special guests including Lil Yachty and Paris Texas, and will include stops in North America, Europe, the U.K., Australia, and New Zealand.

When do Tyler, the Creator world tour tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Tyler, the Creator's "CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR" go on sale on Friday, Nov. 1, at 10:00 a.m. PT. American Express Cardholders get access to presale tickets beginning Oct. 29.

The announcement comes ahead of the drop of his seventh studio album, "Chromokopia," set to release on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. Earlier this week, Tyler shared "Noid," the first full single and music video from his upcoming album.

Tyler, the Creator has won two Grammys for Best Rap Album with his 2020 album "Igor" and his 2022 album "Call Me If You Get Lost".

