U.S. Border Patrol involved in shooting in Blaine, WA

The Brief The Federal Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation into a Tuesday morning shooting involving the U.S. Border Patrol in Blaine, Washington. According to the Blaine Police Department, the incident occurred near the U.S.-Canadian border at the intersection of 4th Street and A Street. Investigators stated that there is currently no threat to the public, though officials have asked for patience while federal agents process the developing crime scene.



The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting involving the U.S. Border Patrol in Blaine on Tuesday morning.

What we know:

According to the Blaine Police Department, the shooting happened at the corner of 4th Street and A Street, near the U.S.-Canadian border.

There is no threat to the public, according to investigators.

"We ask for your assistance and patience in the area while the FBI investigates the incident and the crime scene," Blaine police said.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

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