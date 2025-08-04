University of Washington's 34th president takes office

The Brief Robert J. Jones began his term as the 34th president of the University of Washington, bringing extensive experience from leadership roles at other major universities. A distinguished scholar in crop physiology, he expressed his honor and excitement to lead the university in its mission of serving students and the broader community.



Robert J. Jones officially began his tenure as the 34th president of the University of Washington last week.

Jones, a distinguished scholar in crop physiology, also holds a faculty appointment in the Department of Biology within the College of Arts & Sciences.

Prior to his appointment at the University of Washington, Jones served as the chancellor of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He previously held the position of president at the State University of New York at Albany.

"I am honored to be joining the University of Washington and excited to lead this extraordinary public University in its mission serving students, families and communities across Washington and beyond," Jones said. "The UW is globally renowned as a home of outstanding teaching, research, innovation and patient care. I look forward to working with the UW’s talented and dedicated faculty and staff to support and accelerate their work, and to partnering with the UW’s supporters to advance students’ success, economic opportunity and discovery for the public good."

Throughout his career, Jones has been a leader in national academic organizations and the Big Ten Conference.

The Source: Information in this story came from the University of Washington.

