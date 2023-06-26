VAV returns with EP 'Subconscious' after nearly three year hiatus

VAV, who debuted in 2015, made their long-awaited return to the K-pop music scene this month with their new EP "Subconscious."

South Korea’s mandatory military service rule paused the group’s music promotions when multiple members had to complete their service.

"It has been a while since we made a comeback with a new album. I'm very excited, and it feels surreal," member ACE says.

The new album "Subconscious" features five songs that the members wrote themselves.

LOU says, "The songs were written by the members, and we know each other very well. We know what will suit VAV, so we shared feedback on what can be done better and what kind of concept to go with."

The album’s title track "Designer" is a Latin-Pop track which has become a signature sound for the group following the success of their song "Señorita" that has nearly 40 million views on YouTube.

"Latin music is very exciting and very lively. All of the members love having fun, and we like to portray that side of us into our song when we perform, so that's why we consistently pursued Latin-style music. ‘Designer’ is our third Latin style music that we released," says ACE.

The group will be doing a five city Latin American tour in September starting in Mexico City.

"This album is presented to our fans after a long hiatus, so we will put our best efforts to show a better version of ourselves. We would also love to visit all of our fans in every corner of the world, so we will do our best to make that happen," St. Van says.