Woman facing vehicular homicide charges for pedestrian crash in Parkland, WA

Prosecutors in Pierce County have now announced a 39-year-old woman will face vehicular homicide charges for a deadly Fourth of July crash.

Just before 7 p.m. on July 4, a pedestrian in Parkland, Washington was hit and killed on the sidewalk by someone driving under the influence.

New court documents filed on Monday tell more of the story.

The backstory:

Washington State Trooper Wegleitner was among the first personnel to respond to the crash site last Friday.

He said he saw a downed light pole, a black car in the ditch and first responders attempting life-saving measures on a pedestrian who was hit on the sidewalk. That pedestrian ultimately died.

When asking the driver what happened, the 39-year-old woman reportedly told the trooper that she lost control of the vehicle and was yelling at the pedestrian to move as she drove off the roadway.

"If she would have listened to me she would be alive," the driver told Trooper Wegleitner, according to Pierce County court documents.

The trooper reported seeing the driver with watery, bloodshot eyes, and acting erratically. She was eventually arrested for driving under the influence after failing multiple field sobriety tests and pulling out a tin with suspected drugs inside.

White rocks and white powdery substances were found on the driver, along with other drug paraphernalia in the car. She also reported "seeing little white fuzzies," to the trooper, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Superior Court for Pierce County and the Washington State Patrol.

