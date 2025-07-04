DUI suspect hits, kills pedestrian on sidewalk in Parkland, WA

The Brief A driver was arrested for DUI vehicular assault after allegedly hitting and killing a pedestrian on the sidewalk. It happened on northbound Pacific Avenue South between Parkland and Spanaway. It happened around 6:45 p.m.



A suspected DUI driver hit and killed a pedestrian on the sidewalk in Parkland on Friday.

What we know:

According to Washington State Patrol, it happened on Pacific Avenue South near 143rd Street South around 6:45 p.m.

The suspected DUI driver left the northbound lanes of Pacific Avenue South and struck a pedestrian who was on the sidewalk, WSP said.

The crash caused all northbound lanes of Pacific Avenue to close between Parkland and Spanaway.

First responders attempted to save the pedestrian's life, but WSP says they later died.

The driver was arrested for DUI vehicular homicide.

Drivers should avoid the area as troopers investigate.

The Source: Information in this story came from Washington State Patrol District 1 Trooper John Dattilo.

