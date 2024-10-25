Seattle's Victor Steinbrueck Park reopening following 9-year project

Victor Steinbrueck Park in Seattle is finally opening after years of construction and delays.

City officials say the park at 2001 Western Avenue will be fully opened by the end of the month. Planning for improvements started all the way back in 2015, followed by a five-year design phase and nearly two years of construction.

Victor Steinbrueck Park during construction on May 19, 2023.

Seattle Parks and Recreation started the project with a goal of improving public safety at the northern end of Pike Place Market in the following ways:

Improving sight lines into the park.

Renovating seating.

Renovating the former children's play area.

Improving and expanding lighting.

Upgrading landscaping.

Victor Steinbrueck Park during construction on April 23, 2023.

The totem poles were temporarily removed and transported off-site for storage during construction. The poles will be reinstalled at the park, but significant work will be needed before they can be reinstalled, according to the city.

SPR is working with a conservator and will soon have more details on the restoration and its timing at a later date.

One major issue city crews were working on was the failure of the waterproofing membrane between the park and the parking garage below.

The SPR says the city not owning the garage itself lead to delays throughout the construction process.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Viral TikTok sends Snohomish, WA coffee stand into a frenzy

Former WA prosecutor indicted in King County Jail drug smuggling ring

Auburn, WA woman found alive in Mexico after reported missing on Oct. 13

Teen charged in Covington crash that killed 21-month-old

Everything to know about WA's 2024 initiatives on the Nov. ballot

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily Fox Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX Seattle FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.