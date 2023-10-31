Video shows man run out of Renton hardware store with stolen merchandise

Renton Police are asking for your help to identify this robbery suspect who ran out of a Home Depot carrying stolen merchandise.

Loss prevention officers followed him outside where a woman was waiting in a vehicle. The suspect kept on running as the officers tried to block her from leaving. She drove forward hitting the employee with the vehicle. Thankfully, the employee suffered only minor injuries.

Detectives describe the suspect as an adult Hispanic male, wearing a black baseball hat, double layered shirt, black pants, and white shoes. He wears an earring in his left ear and has various tattoos on both arms.

Authorities say he stole flooring and a toolbox worth about $1,000.

If you are able to identify him or know of his whereabouts, please reach out to Det. Edwards at cedwards@rentonwa.gov, or crimetips@rentonwa.gov.

Reference: #23-11930. If you wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest and charge filed in the case.

Tipsters will remain anonymous when they submit information through the P3 Tips App or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).