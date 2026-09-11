9/11 Day of Remembrance and Service: Volunteers pack hundreds of thousands meals in Seattle

The Brief Hundreds of Seattle volunteers assembled at Lumen Field to pack more than 266,000 meals to mark 25 years since the Sept. 11, 2026 terrorist attacks. The Seattle project is part of a nationwide initiative organized by the nonprofit 9/11 Day, aiming to mobilize 50,000 volunteers to pack 17 million meals across 50 U.S. cities. All packaged meals will be distributed directly through Food Lifeline to support hunger relief efforts across the Seattle area.



Hundreds of volunteers gathered inside Lumen Field on Friday to transform a day of remembrance into a massive effort to combat hunger across the region.

As part of the observance of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, more than 800 participants assembled to pack over 266,000 non-perishable meals for local families in need. The initiative forms a key leg of the largest annual day of charitable service in U.S. history.

Foundation hosts meal-packing event in Seattle

What we know:

Friday's event at Lumen Field featured an opening ceremony with local leaders, including Washington Lt. Gov. Denny Heck and Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins.

Participants worked along high-energy assembly lines accompanied by music, striking a ceremonial gong to mark significant meal-packing milestones throughout the morning.

By the numbers:

All 266,000 non-perishable meals assembled during the event are being donated directly to Food Lifeline for distribution to individuals and families facing food insecurity across the Seattle area.

The Seattle effort represents one of 50 large-scale volunteer service projects taking place across the country on Friday. Organized by the nonprofit group 9/11 Day, the national campaign expects to mobilize 50,000 volunteers to pack more than 17 million meals nationwide.

Local perspective:

The Seattle program drew involvement from corporate partners, faith-based groups, educational institutions, and major sports franchises, including the Seattle Seahawks. Key figures present included Food Lifeline CEO Stephen Davis, 9/11 survivor Anabel Quintero and representatives from the Seattle Fire Department and Seattle Police Department.

Big picture view:

September 11 was officially established as a National Day of Service and Remembrance under federal law following a campaign led by 9/11 Day. Over the past quarter-century, the movement has grown into the nation's largest single day of charitable activity, engaging tens of millions of Americans each year.

The milestone observance coincides with the nationwide release of a new independent documentary film chronicling the evolution of the 9/11 Day movement and how public volunteerism became a cornerstone of modern national remembrance.

The Source: Information in this story came from a press release issued by Kirby Communications on behalf of 9/11 Day and live reporting from FOX 13 Seattle on Good Day Seattle.

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