WA scientists working on national climate assessment among hundreds dismissed

The Brief Hundreds of scientists working on the sixth edition of the National Climate Assessment have been dismissed, a recent mass firing email announced. A number of those scientists were in Washington state, studying and making assessments based on the current state of climate change.



Hundreds of scientists, including a number in Washington state, were dismissed from their ongoing work on a climate assessment required by Congress.

The move comes on the heels of mass firings at the U.S. Global Change Research Program earlier this month. The dismissals were performed by a mass email that explained their release, adding: "As plans develop for the assessment there may be future opportunities to contribute or engage."

Mass firings at U.S. Global Change Research Program

The report, expected to be released in 2028, would have been the sixth edition of the National Climate Assessment (NCA6). Its publication is a years-long effort and is used by local, state and private companies to gameplan for future scenarios that affect everything from fisheries, wildlife management, agriculture, health impacts and more.

What they're saying:

"Trying to bury this report won’t alter the scientific facts one bit but without this information our country risks flying blind into a world made more dangerous by human-caused climate change," said Dr. Rachel Cleetus, a report author. "The only beneficiaries of disrupting or killing this report are the fossil fuel industry and those intent on boosting oil and gas profits at the expense of people’s health and the nation’s economic well-being. Congress must step up to ensure the report it requires by law is conducted with scientific integrity and delivered in a timely way."

Prior to Monday’s dismissals, the NCA6 was already well on its way as work began in March 2024. The assessment is meant to be policy neutral – a technical assessment that summarizes the state of climate change in plain language rather than make policy recommendations.

It is unclear what the future holds for the climate assessment, though the email sent to scientists noted they will re-evaluate the scope of the project related to Global Change Research Act of 1990 – a law that requires the ongoing research of global warming and related issues.

Featured article

The Source: Information in this story is from the U.S. Global Change Research Program, National Climate Assessment and FOX 13 Seattle reporting and interviews.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

First confirmed Pacific Northwest sighting of invasive Chinese mitten crab

Motorcyclist dead, 2 others injured in Pierce County crash

At least 11 dead after car plows into Vancouver, B.C. crowd

Tears, heartbreak at Chase Jones sentencing—teen in fatal Renton, WA crash

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Tacoma, WA

WA pilot program offers free walk-on ferry rides to San Juan Islands

Bothell, WA teacher faces judge over student sexual misconduct allegations

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.