WA leaders concerned over federal funding cuts for free school meals

The Brief The feds have dropped $660 million from the USDA's "Local Food for Schools" program and proposed cuts to the "Community Eligibility Provision." Congress is considering raising the eligibility threshold for free meals, potentially excluding 12 million students nationwide, including 475,000 in Washington, from the program. Despite budget concerns, Governor Bob Ferguson continues to prioritize expanding universal free school meals, working with legislators to address the impact of federal cuts.



Federal spending proposals and actions have policymakers and student nutrition advocates alarmed, threatening access to free food for hundreds of thousands of students across the state.

According to the School Nutrition Association, $660 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s "Local Food for Schools" program has been terminated. The federal program is designed to get healthy, locally-produced foods to schools and child care providers.

The association is also warning of proposed cuts to the USDA’s "Community Eligibility Provision," which allows schools with high poverty levels, as determined by participation in social services, to give free meals to all students.

Congress is reportedly considering raising the program eligibility threshold from 25% school poverty to 60% to save $3 billion over ten years. The School Nutrition Association estimates 12 million students nationwide would be cut out of the program under the proposed threshold increase.

Speaking to The Seattle Times, the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction estimates 475,000 students could be impacted by the change, with a staffer calling the move "disastrous" and "confusing for families."

The fears around reduced free school meal access comes as the legislature this year considered expanding the benefit to make it available for all students, regardless of age or income.

What they're saying:

"We talk a lot about academic success, test scores here. We know none of that is attainable if a kid’s got issues with being hungry in school," said Sen. Marcus Riccelli (D-Spokane) last month as he pushed his legislation for universal free school meals.

Some lawmakers questioned how the state could afford the expansion in light of a projected multi-billion dollar budget shortfall. Proposals in the Senate and House did not advance before key deadlines last month, casting a large shadow on its chances of becoming law this year.

However, the Times reported Governor Bob Ferguson’s office is still working with legislators about expanding free meal access. The governor requested the universal free school meal legislation and highlighted it as a priority in his inaugural address in January.

A spokesperson told the newspaper expansion is "especially important" in light of the proposed federal cuts.

Albert James is a television reporter covering state government as part of the Murrow News Fellowship program – a collaborative effort between news outlets statewide and Washington State University.

The Source: Information in this story comes from Murrow News Fellow Albert James, who cites The Seattle Times and the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.

