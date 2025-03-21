WA sees first 'high severity' flu season since 2018

The Brief The Washington State Department of Health says the state is seeing its highest level of flu activity in seven years. The CDC says Washington is seeing its first "high severity season" since the 2017-2018 flu season, with 296 deaths so far.



The Washington State Department of Health is urging the public to get their yearly flu shots, as the state is seeing its highest level of flu activity in seven years.

What they're saying:

According to the CDC, Washington is seeing its first "high severity season" since the 2017-2018 flu season.

The WA department of health (DOH) says there have been 296 lab-confirmed flu deaths so far for the 2024-2025 season, including at least two children, and there are still six months left to go.

With spring break approaching, the DOH is asking those who have not yet received their yearly flu vaccine to do so as soon as possible.

"Though flu activity is decreasing from a second spike that began in late January, it’s still at high levels in our communities across the state," said Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, a state health officer with DOH. "Flu vaccines are the best way to protect you and your family against serious illness, hospitalization, and even death from the flu. It can take the body a couple of weeks after vaccination to build up maximum protection, so now is the perfect time to make sure you and your loved ones are up to date in preparation for spring break travel and activities."

This comes as the U.S. is also seeing a spike in measles infections, with two confirmed cases in Washington.

The DOH recommends everyone six months and older to get vaccinated against the flu, especially for those at higher risk of becoming sick, including young children, older adults, pregnant people and those with certain health conditions.

The DOH measures flu seasons from the 40th week of one year to the 39th week of the following year, or roughly from October to the following September.

For more information on where to find vaccines, visit vaccines.gov.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Washington State Department of Health.

