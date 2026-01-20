What is a Purple Alert? Proposed WA legislation

A public hearing on Tuesday advances efforts in the Washington legislature to create a "Purple Alert" for the state. The alert would streamline efforts from state agencies to try and find people with cognitive disabilities more effectively when they are reported missing.

Big picture view:

Senate Bill 6070 was sparked by the disappearance of Jonathan Hoang in March 2025. The family of the missing 21-year-old cites confusion around previous policies as their reason to push for change. At time of reporting, he still has not been found. The Washington Autism Alliance is helping back their efforts.

What's next:

A Jan. 20 public hearing with the Washington Senate Law and Justice Committee Public Hearing will include discussion about the proposed Purple Alert system.

From there, it would need to eventually be passed in the state senate, state house, and signed by Governor Bob Ferguson, who has previously made public calls for action in the case of missing Jonathan Hoang.

What they're saying:

The Washington Autism Alliance released the following information about the bill and why the organization is supporting efforts to get it passed.

"Clear standards for danger: Families and law enforcement currently lack consistent guidance on when a missing person is truly endangered. SB 6070 clearly defines high-risk situations, including when someone has a developmental disability, dementia, serious mental health crisis, suicidal ideation, or other conditions that prevent safe self-care.

Faster action when it counts: The bill clarifies when courts may authorize rapid action to locate a missing endangered person, ensuring help is not delayed by uncertainty during life-threatening situations.

Focus on the most vulnerable: SB 6070 centers those at the greatest risk when missing, including minors, vulnerable adults, people with developmental disabilities, individuals experiencing acute mental health crises, and people with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias.

Strong guardrails and accountability: This bill includes strict limits on how tools may be used, requires court approval or rapid post-use judicial review in emergencies, limits data collection to what is necessary, and requires deletion of non-relevant information. The focus remains on recovery and safety, not surveillance."

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Tacoma police seek 2 suspects in New Year's Day fatal shooting

Seattle Reddit users furious over Seahawks parking prices

12-year-old arrested for screwdriver attack in Seattle’s Central District

1 person hospitalized after 21-car pileup on I-5 near Fife

Super Bowl latest: Green Day confirmed as opener

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.