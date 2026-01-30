WA proposal wants to allow sports betting on in-state college teams

The Brief Washington lawmakers are considering HB 2205, which would allow sports betting on in-state college teams at tribal casinos while banning individual player prop bets. Supporters, including tribal leaders and the UW, say the bill would curb illegal gambling and protect student athletes, while WSU warns it could increase harassment.



Some lawmakers in Olympia want to expand sports wagering in Washington, allowing bets on in-state college teams that are currently prohibited under state law.

Sports betting is permitted only at tribal casinos, and people are not allowed to wager on Washington-based college teams such as the Huskies and the Cougars. HB 2205 would lift that restriction.

Supporters of the bill argue that banning college sports betting has not stopped gambling but has instead driven it into illegal markets.

Rep. Sharlett Mena, the lead sponsor of the bill, included a provision intended to protect student athletes. The bill would prohibit bets on the performance of individual in-state college players, commonly known as prop bets.

"In the absence of a legal option, it hasn't stopped sports betting, it simply pushed it into the shadow where college sports betting already happens through offshore and illegal markets. This bill would bring this activity into our regulatory structure," Rep Mena said.

The University of Washington supports the legislation with the prop betting ban in place. Washington State University opposes the bill.

What they're saying:

"Our focus is the safety of our students, which is why it's critically important to us the ban on prop betting, individual player’s performance, remains in the bill," UW Director Morgan Hickel said.

"Unfortunately, there’s nothing in this bill but trouble for WSU and our student athletes, who are incredibly accessible on campus and online," WSU Director of State Relations Chris Mullick said.

WSU officials told lawmakers that student athletes already face online harassment connected to gambling.

"We did receive screenshots of two messages received by somebody on our football team that were extremely derogatory, basically implied he should harm himself, used a number of slurs and insults. They were rants," WSU Deputy Director of Athletics Brad Corbin said.

The university contends that allowing bets on Washington college teams would increase harassment of athletes.

The other side:

Tribal leaders expressed strong support for the bill, saying it would reduce illegal gambling and bring betting into regulated environments.

"We think this eliminates a lot of the illicit gaming that is going on in Washington state and redirects it on our properties and provides that opportunity," Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe Chairman W. Ron Allen said.

The legislation also allows collaboration between tribes to form partnerships on where betting can take place.

So far, HB 2205 was passed by the House Committee on state government and tribal relations and referred to the Rules Committee.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Legislature.

