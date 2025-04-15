13 WA students win $40k Amazon scholarship, internship

The Brief Thirteen Washington high school seniors just received $40,000 college scholarships from Amazon. They were selected through Amazon's Future Engineer program, which provided up to $16 million in college tuition this year.



Amazon is awarding 13 Washington students with a $40,000 college scholarship, along with a paid internship opportunity after their freshman year.

The backstory:

The high school seniors won the scholarships through Amazon's Future Engineer program, which provided up to $16 million in college tuition to support the next generation of computer science talent.

The students were among thousands of applicants, with 400 nationwide receiving scholarships. The awardees were selected based on academic excellence, demonstrated leadership, community involvement, work experience, future goals, and financial need.

Washington's Amazon scholarship recipients include:

Anthony Trenh , Franklin High School (Seattle) → Headed to MIT to study Computer Science

Viet Tran , Odessa High School (Odessa) → Attending the University of Chicago , majoring in Computer Engineering

Ridwan Ahmed, Eastlake High School (Sammamish) → Staying close to home at the University of Washington, majoring in Computer Science

The scholarships give students up to $40,000 over four years to pursue engineering or computer science-related degrees at the U.S. college or university of their choice.

Students also have a guaranteed paid internship at Amazon after their first year at college, offered during the summer.

Featured article

Amazon is also hosting an event to celebrate the 2025 cohort, happening at the company's Seattle HQ on May 8.

Learn more about the Future Engineer program on Amazon's website.

The Source: Information in this story is from Amazon.

