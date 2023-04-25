Walmart to give free Walmart+ membership to new moms in May

article

With all the financial challenges of becoming a new parent, Walmart announced it will help out as Mother's Day approaches.

The company will give away up to 20,000 free one-year memberships of Walmart+, an estimated value of nearly $2 million. It's part of the company's "Mother of All Savings Memberships" campaign. Memberships usually cost $98 each.

The gift is for women who give birth in hospitals nationwide during the month of May.

"Walmart+ brings together benefits that will help save moms precious time," Seth Dallaire, executive vice president and chief revenue officer, said in a news release. "Whether it's getting diapers delivered straight to their door or saving on gas for the carpool, we’ve got their back. To celebrate moms we’ve committed to gifting 20,000 Walmart+ memberships to some of our most important customers, making life a little easier for them."

The company said the membership giveaway is in conjunction with Pampers Hospital Gift Program. The program gives new mothers a gift bag. For May, each gift bag will contain a reusable fabric bag that moms love, coupons, a Pampers Sensitive Wipes six-count sample, informative newborn literature and plus free one-year Walmart+ membership while supplies last.

Walmart Plus gives members same-day delivery on 160,000 items, a fuel discount at certain gas stations and a chance to check out at Walmart stores without having to wait at a register.

The membership also comes with video streaming with Paramount+.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.