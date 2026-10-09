Washington Supreme Court races heating up ahead of Election Day

The Brief Five seats on Washington’s Supreme Court are up for grabs as Election Day, which falls on November 3, looms. To help voters get to know the candidates, policy think tanks Washington Policy Center and Ruckelshaus Center have organized several debates. From high-profile voter initiatives and social issues to public safety cases expected to reach the state’s highest court, the races are getting a lot of attention and campaign dollars like never before.



Five seats on Washington’s Supreme Court are up for grabs as Election Day, which falls on November 3, looms.

From high-profile voter initiatives and social issues to public safety cases expected to reach the state’s highest court, the races are getting a lot of attention and campaign dollars like never before.

The backstory:

In the past, the Supreme Court races passed by quietly with little debate and recognition, but this year the races are in the spotlight with candidates vying for every vote that could dramatically shape the makeup of the court for years to come.

To help voters get to know the candidates, policy think tanks Washington Policy Center and Ruckelshaus Center have organized several debates.

Ruckelshaus Center is a joint project between UW and WSU.

Dig deeper:

On Friday, FOX 13 News Anchor Hana Kim moderated the race for position 4 between Judge Ian Birk and Judge Sean O’Donnell.

Asking questions during the debate were former broadcaster Dave Ross of KIRO News Radio and government reporter Carlene Johnson with Center Square, who joined Kim for the event.

This month, Washington Policy Center and Ruckelshaus Center also organized three other debates between Supreme Court candidates, and the events are linked below.

The debates for positions 1, 5, and 7 can be found here.

The Source: Information for this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle's Hana Kim, who moderated the race for position 4 on Washington's Supreme Court between Judge Ian Birk and Judge Sean O'Donnell.

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