WA leaders calling for new artificial intelligence regulations

The Brief Washington U.S. Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell are pushing for AI regulations at both state and federal levels to address consumer protections, industry oversight, and security risks. Murray is meeting with state leaders following recommendations from Washington's AI task force and a signed chatbot protection law taking effect next year, while also planning to address AI's role in Medicare claim delays with Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden. Cantwell introduced a federal framework targeting catastrophic AI risks—such as cyberattacks, rogue AI, and escaped autonomous systems—while Washington state lawmakers debate additional local legislation amid broader debates over state regulatory authority.



There’s a push to regulate artificial intelligence from Washington’s U.S. senators, who are racing to get ahead of a rapidly evolving industry.

Senator Patty Murray is meeting with Washington state leaders and academics in Olympia on Thursday afternoon, her second such meeting in just a few months.

WA's AI Task Force pushes for AI regulation

Dig deeper:

This comes after the state's AI task force issued its final recommendations. One of them being that tech companies should disclose their strategies for mitigating risk, and another dictating the use of AI companion chatbots, both of which were signed into law seven months ago and take effect in 2027.

Lawmakers say these laws are aimed at protecting consumers, especially minors, who they say are developing troubling attachments to these chatbots.

Murray is scheduled to hold another meeting on AI in Vancouver, Washington on Friday, alongside Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden. The two are planning legislative action on the technology's alleged role in delaying and denying medicare claims.

WA senators lockstep on AI rules

The other side:

Murray’s congressional counterpart, Senator Maria Cantwell, is pushing for uniform rules at the national level.

She put out her regulatory framework details yesterday, saying we face "catastrophic risks."

Cantwell says there need to be regulations enforced that focus on:

AI-enabled cyberattacks

Rogue AI that stop responding to human commands

Autonomous AI that escapes so-called "secure testing environments"

Transparency through disclosure

An example of the last criteria requires companies to remind users they're chatting with a bot — not a human — once every three hours.

Cantwell's proposal calls for close partnership with private industry, industry oversight and strong protections for children and workers.

Lawmakers still debating AI

What's next:

Washington lawmakers are continuing their blitz, with several bills still being debated in the Legislature.

At the same time, there are arguments at the national level over whether states even have the authority to do this on their own.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Protest shuts down roads in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood

WA ferries cancel multiple sailings due to widespread crew shortages

Washington closes Snohomish River to all fishing

WSP: Woman stabs child after I-5 crash near DuPont

Report: Taxes in Seattle have grown 5 times faster than population

Best pumpkin patches near Seattle to visit this fall

Mackie Samoskevich scores twice as Seattle Kraken blow out Flames 6-1 in home opener

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.