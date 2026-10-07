How to watch WSU Cougars vs Utah State on Friday

The Brief The Washington State Cougars travel to face the Utah State Aggies in a Friday night matchup. Both teams enter the matchup 1-4, with the Cougars looking to snap a two-game losing streak. The game is a rematch of last year's Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, which WSU won 34-21.



The Washington State Cougars (1-4) are back in action this week for a Friday night showdown against the Utah State Aggies (1-4).

The Cougars enter the game coming off two tough losses against Arizona and Fresno State, searching for their second win of the season. Meanwhile, the Aggies are seeking revenge after falling to the Cougs in last year's Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

Keep reading for details on the WSU vs Utah State game and how to watch it live.

When is WSU vs Utah State game?

Kickoff for Washington State vs. Utah State is set for 6 p.m. (PT) on Friday, Oct. 9.

Where is WSU vs Utah State game?

The Cougars will travel to face the Aggies at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah.

How to watch WSU vs Utah State

The WSU vs Utah State game will air on The CW. Chris Fisher, Isaiah Stanback, and Brian Walters are on the call.

PULLMAN, WA - SEPTEMBER 19: Washington State Cougars quarterback Caden Pinnick (12) throws the ball during the game against the Duquesne Dukes and the Washington State Cougars at Martin Stadium in Pullman, WA on September 19, 2026. (Oliver McKenna / Icon Sportswire / Getty Images)

How to listen to WSU vs Utah State

All Washington State football games can be listened to across the region through the Cougar Sports Network. Broadcasts begin two hours before kickoff and conclude with coach and player interviews on the Coug Talk postgame show.

On Sirius XM, the game can be heard on channels 261 or 971.

You can download the WSU Cougars Gameday app to listen.

More on the Cougs

The Washington State Cougars are looking to snap a two-game losing streak after suffering a 34-24 loss against Arizona and dropping their Pac-12 Conference opener to Fresno State, 26-6. First-year head coach Kirby Moore hopes to get his team back on track this week, as the Aggies also hold a 1-4 record.

The Cougs are led by sophomore quarterback Caden Pinnick, who's tallied 796 passing yards, 178 rushing yards and six touchdowns through five games. WSU also had two running backs, Maxwell Woods and Kirby Vorhees, rush for 100+ yards in their home opener against Duquesne.

Friday night's game is a rematch of the 2025 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, where Washington State knocked off Utah State 34-21 in the Aggies' final game before joining the Pac-12.

What's next:

Following Utah State, the Cougs continue their road trip and take on Oregon State on Oct. 17.

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