How to watch WSU Cougars at San Diego State

The Brief Washington State (1-7) faces San Diego State (3-5) on Saturday, Oct. 31, with kickoff set for 4 p.m. PT. The Cougars are looking to snap a five-game losing streak and earn their first Pac-12 Conference win of the season. The game will air on CBS Sports Network, with radio coverage available through the Cougar Sports Network.



The Washington State Cougars (1-7) head to San Diego this weekend for a Saturday matchup against the Aztecs (3-5).

The Cougs are looking to snap a five-game losing streak and secure their first win in the new Pac-12 Conference. Meanwhile, San Diego State is coming off a 56-49 shootout loss against Colorado State and will try to bounce back at home.

Keep reading for details about the WSU Cougars at San Diego State game and how to watch it live.

When is WSU vs SDSU game?

Washington State and San Fiego State face off at 4 p.m. PT on Halloween, Saturday, Oct. 31.

Where is WSU vs SDSU game?

The Aztecs host the Cougars at Sanpdragon Stadium in San Diego, California.

Washington State quarterback John Mateer, above, leaps over San Diego State safety Deshawn McCuin during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in San Diego. (Gregory Bull / Associated Press)

How to watch WSU Cougars vs San Diego State

The WSU vs. San Diego State game will air on the CBS Sports Network.

How to listen to WSU Cougars vs San Diego State

All Washington State football games can be listened to across the region through the Cougar Sports Network. Broadcasts begin two hours before kickoff and conclude with coach and player interviews on the Coug Talk postgame show.

On Sirius XM, the game can be heard on channels 261 or 987.

You can download the WSU Cougars Gameday app to listen.

More on the Cougs

Washington State enters the weekend with a 1-7 overall record and 0-4 in Pac-12 Conference play after dropping a home contest to No. 21 Boise State last Saturday. They have officially been eliminated from possible bowl contention with last week's loss.

Freshman quarterback Owen Eshelman started for the second straight week, throwing for 191 yards and an interception. The Cougars managed just 53 yards on the ground.

Washington State leads the all-time series with San Diego State, 3-1, and has posted wins in their last two meetings in 2024 and 2025.

What's next:

Following San Diego State, the Cougars have a bye week before hosting Colorado State on Nov. 14.

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