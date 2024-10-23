West Seattle shooting leaves man hospitalized

Seattle police are investigating a shooting that left a man in his 30s injured early Wednesday morning.

At about 4:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 9400 block of 27th Avenue Southwest.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had a gunshot wound to his back.

Medics with the Seattle Fire Department treated the man at the scene, and he was later taken to Harbroview Medical Center in serious condition.

According to investigators, the suspect left the area and has not been located. Also, no arrests have been made.

It's not known what led up to the shooting and the investigation remains going.

