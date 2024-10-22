Police seek person of interest in Seattle gas station killing

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Crime Stoppers)

Homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect connected to a fatal shooting that took place in Seattle's Highland Park neighborhood earlier this month.

The victim, 53-year-old Oton Garcia, was shot and killed while waiting to fill up his car at Shree's Truck Stop on Oct. 13. According to investigators, the gunman opened fire at the busy gas station, showing no regard for the safety of other patrons.

Surveillance footage obtained by police shows a man wearing a pink polo shirt, dark jeans, and a backwards New York Yankees baseball cap. Detectives believe this individual was involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to contact the Seattle Police Department’s Homicide Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

Garcia’s family and community members recently held a memorial in his honor, as they seek justice for his death.

