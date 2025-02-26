What’s moving along, and what’s not, in the WA Legislature?

Legislators have until Friday to pass bills out of the fiscal and transportation committees in the chamber they originated from. The deadline comes after last week’s cutoff for standard policy bills and with the state’s projected multi-billion-dollar shortfall looming large.

A number of bills are destined to not become law this year. Proposals on increasing penalties for organized retail theft or eluding police, putting regulations on self-checkout lanes and establishing a committee to redesign the state flag all missed the February 21 deadline for policy bills to remain in play.

Washington Legislature does not hear every bill

Local perspective:

One Republican proposal to use Climate Commitment Act funds to support transportation projects as revenues dwindle never even got a hearing in the House.

"I think in this time that we should be having that talk and consideration, before we talk about new revenue to solve this problem within transportation. But the work continues," said state Representative Andrew Barkis (R-Olympia) at a media availability Tuesday.

Some of Democratic Governor Bob Ferguson’s priorities are on track to clear Friday’s deadline for bills with fiscal impacts.

Bills on increasing funding for K-12 materials and operating costs, special education and establishing a police hiring grant program are slated for votes in the Senate Ways and Means Committee on Thursday.

Though one priority does not appear to be making the cut. Ferguson requested legislation to expand free meals to all school students, with supporters saying free breakfast and lunch are crucial to student success.

The bill has not been scheduled for a vote in the House Appropriations Committee. Democratic legislative leaders said Wednesday it is a good idea that just comes at a bad time with the state’s budget crunch.

What they're saying:

"If the bill doesn’t pass out of House Appropriations on Friday, then it’s not passing for the year," House Majority Leader Joe Fitzgibbon (D-Seattle) told reporters. "Given the number of competing demands we have, it’s a challenge. But nothing in House Appropriations is dead until after Friday."

Democratic leaders said they are aiming to address increased costs associated with current free school meal programs passed in previous legislative sessions.

It is important to note bills that do not advance this year are brought back in next year’s 60-day session for another shot at making it into law. Additionally, bills that are considered by lawmakers to be "necessary to implement the budget" are not subject to deadlines.

Before he was sworn in last month, Ferguson tasked almost all state agencies to shave 6% of their spending to handle the budget shortfall. Though four-year higher education institutions were instructed to cut 3%, with K-12 basic education and public safety facing no budget reductions.

The governor will present those budget proposals to reporters Thursday morning.

Albert James is a television reporter covering state government as part of the Murrow News Fellowship program – a collaborative effort between news outlets statewide and Washington State University.

The Source: Information in this story comes from Murrow News Fellow Albert James.

