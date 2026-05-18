2 Whidbey Island, WA Navy jets collide in Idaho air show; what we know

The Brief Four crew members safely ejected and no injuries were reported after two U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler jets collided midair during an aerial demonstration at an Idaho air show on Sunday. The midair collision resulted in a crash on the airfield and a massive explosion, prompting officials to immediately end the event and place the Mountain Home Air Force Base on temporary lockdown. The aircraft, manufactured by Boeing and stationed at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, cost approximately $67 million each, making the crash a total loss of at least $134 million.



Four pilots managed to eject and are safe after two U.S. Navy jets collided midair in Idaho on Sunday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson for the Naval Air Forces, the two jets were performing an aerial demonstration for the Gunfighter Skies Air Show in southern Idaho.

During the performance, video captures one of the jets clipping the other from above.

Some debris falls off the jets, as they appear to be flying into each other and spinning, pushed by their jet engines. The tangled jets turn upside down, at which point all four crew members are seen ejecting.

The jets crash into the airfield, causing a huge explosion.

Snapshot from the video of two jets colliding at an air show in Idaho. (Steven S Ogden via Storyful)

Was anyone injured in the Idaho air show crash?

The U.S. Navy confirms that no one was injured in the collision, but the incident is currently under investigation.

Mountain Home Air Force Base officials say the event was ended immediately after the crash, and the base was temporarily locked down.

What jets crashed in Idaho?

The military confirms the jets were EA-18G Growlers, manufactured by Seattle-based Boeing. The jets are stationed at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Washington.

According to the U.S. Navy website, one Growler costs around $67 million to manufacture, making the collision at least a $134 million ordeal.

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