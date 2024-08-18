Wildfire near Lake Wenatchee started by lightning strike

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Lake Wenatchee wildfire August 2024

Alarmed residents spotted fire and smoke late Saturday night as thunderstorms rolling through the area produced a lightning strike that started a wildfire near Lake Wenatchee.

While rain kept the fire in a moderate state, authorities put Shugart Flats Road, South Shugart Flats Road, and Allen Road under a Level 1 evacuation.

Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue reported crews quickly put in a ditch line to slow fire spread while others prepared structures to weather the nearby flames.

As crews worked through Sunday, they prioritized the southern part of the fire's edge, nearer to structures. They say the fire spread was minimal throughout the morning.

A DNR crew will remain at the top portion of the fire as well as fire agencies order in more resources.

