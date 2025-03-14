WA wildlife officials kill second coyote after Bellevue-area attacks

A second coyote has been killed by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The first coyote was killed on Tuesday, Mar. 11 after WDFW received reports of a child attacked in the Factoria neighborhood.

The backstory:

There were additional attacks in the area, with a total of five. Three of the attacks resulted in injuries, including a man and woman in Bellevue from Mar. 6-7.

Parents in the area told FOX 13 they were on edge following the reports of increased attacks nearby.

The Source: Information for this article comes from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

