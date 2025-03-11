2 recent coyote attacks in Bellevue, WA area

The Brief WDFW reports two coyote attacks in the Bellevue area. There were documented injuries from bites.



Washington wildlife officials are keeping an eye on coyote attacks after receiving a couple reports of injuries in Bellevue.

Timeline:

Right now, it is presumed to be the same coyote initiating the attacks. On one occasion, a man was in his Factoria garage around 10 a.m. when one came in and bit him in the leg on Mar. 7.

Another incident happened in the Norwood Village neighborhood of Bellevue on Mar. 6 around 5:15 a.m. A woman reports sitting on her back patio when a coyote came up behind her and bit her leg.

In both cases, the victims went to the hospital for treatment of their minor injuries.

WDFW responded to both locations to try and track down and find the coyote, but were not able to locate the animal.

What's next:

Now, officers are putting up signage warning the public to be on the lookout.

More information on coyotes in Washington, including tips for avoiding conflicts, is available on this webpage: Coyote | Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife.

The Source: Information for this article comes from the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife.

