Overnight I-405 NB closures coming to Bellevue, WA this week

The Brief Overnight closures kick off at 11 p.m. on Monday. The I-405 closure will be between Bellevue and Renton. Crews are working to widen lanes and create a better Express Lane system.



There will be nightly closures of I-405 starting Monday. Motorists most impacted will be those traveling between Renton and Bellevue.

Timeline:

On Mar. 10, all northbound lanes will be shut down from 11 p.m. through 4:30 a.m. between SE 8th Street and NE and 4th Street.

The same closure will repeat on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of this week, ending on Mar. 13.

Additionally, the on and off-ramps for SE 8th St. and NE 4th St, along with Main Street over I-405.

Dig deeper:

The project will largely accomplish creating a two-lane Express Toll Lane system between SR-167 in Renton and Northeast Sixth Street in Bellevue.

⬇️ Check out the signed detour route for the upcoming nightly closures on NB I-405 scheduled 3/10 - 3/13. https://t.co/LUdlnzecuj — City of Bellevue Transportation Department (@BvueTrans) March 7, 2025

More project details can be found on the WSDOT page, they explain the project, in part, with the following statement.

"Travelers on Interstate 405 between Renton and Bellevue experience one of the state’s worst commutes. The I-405/Renton to Bellevue Widening and Express Toll Lanes project includes multimodal transportation and safety improvements to offer more reliable travel choices and keep drivers, transit riders and freight moving."

The Source: Information for this article comes from the City of Bellevue Transportation Department and WSDOT.

MORE SPORTS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle Kraken GM Ron Francis pleased with return in trade deadline deals

Seattle Kraken trade Brandon Tanev to Jets for 2027 second-round pick

Cornerback Josh Jobe signs extension with Seattle Seahawks

Justin Turner critical of Seattle Mariners ownership for unwillingness to spend

Seattle Kraken trade Yanni Gourde, Oliver Bjorkstrand to Lightning

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.