More coyote attacks, incidents reported in Bellevue

The Brief WDFW is increasing patrols in Bellevue due to recent coyote attacks. Incidents include a child being bitten, a coyote attempting to bite children at a bus stop, and another grabbing a backpack near a school. Officials suspect the same coyotes were responsible for all incidents.



The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is increasing patrols in Bellevue following multiple coyote attacks this week.

Timeline:

On Tuesday night, a coyote bit a child’s hand in the Factoria neighborhood. The child sustained minor injuries, was treated at a hospital, and later released. Officers located two coyotes, killing one while the other escaped. The deceased coyote was sent to the Washington Animal Disease Diagnostic Lab for evaluation.

Earlier that day, a coyote attempted to bite children at a bus stop, tearing their clothes and trying to take a backpack. Nearby adults intervened until the bus arrived. Officers responded to the scene.

On Monday, another coyote grabbed a student’s backpack near Tyee Middle School after she placed it on the sidewalk while waiting for a ride.

These incidents follow similar attacks in the Factoria and Norwood Village neighborhoods last week. WDFW believes the same coyotes were involved in all cases.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

