More coyote attacks, incidents reported in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. - The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is increasing patrols in Bellevue following multiple coyote attacks this week.
Timeline:
On Tuesday night, a coyote bit a child’s hand in the Factoria neighborhood. The child sustained minor injuries, was treated at a hospital, and later released. Officers located two coyotes, killing one while the other escaped. The deceased coyote was sent to the Washington Animal Disease Diagnostic Lab for evaluation.
Earlier that day, a coyote attempted to bite children at a bus stop, tearing their clothes and trying to take a backpack. Nearby adults intervened until the bus arrived. Officers responded to the scene.
On Monday, another coyote grabbed a student’s backpack near Tyee Middle School after she placed it on the sidewalk while waiting for a ride.
These incidents follow similar attacks in the Factoria and Norwood Village neighborhoods last week. WDFW believes the same coyotes were involved in all cases.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Fire destroys, damages multiple Cybertrucks in Seattle lot
Family wants justice years after Graham, WA man's death
Bryan Kohberger defense ramps up legal maneuvers in bid to keep Idaho murders suspect off death row
Major TSA change to shorten airport security wait times, DHS says: What to know
Seattle Seahawks trade DK Metcalf to Pittsburgh Steelers
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.