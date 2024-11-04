Winter weather, high winds slam Western WA, knock out power for thousands

The first full week of November brings a winter weather slam down on Western Washington with high winds knocking out power, and snow causing tough driving conditions.

Puget Sound Energy power outage maps reported more than 32,000 families were without power.

"It’s the Whatcom, Skagit, Island, Pierce and Thurston counties that we’re seeing a good amount of those outages in," said PSE spokesperson Gerald Tracy.

Tracy told FOX 13 Seattle crews are working nonstop to get everyone’s lights back on.

"Our crews have been working since early this morning," said Tracy. "Some of the more rural areas, some of the areas you’ll see some of those outages in, those are some of the places they’re working the hardest in. Especially during the storm. They might have to hike through a mountain pass or find an alternate route."

That could present issues at Stevens Pass. The mountain road had restrictions in place throughout the day due to winter weather.

WSDOT had a traction tire advisory in place for Stevens Pass and prohibited oversize vehicles due to slush and ice in parts of the road.

Plow trucks were already driving up and down the road, and officials with WSDOT say they are hoping to bring on more drivers this season to prepare for what the winter brings.

"We’re in need of some positions to fill within the Snoqualmie pass area," said Meagan Lott with WSDOT.

While winter weather creates headaches for some, for others, it's memorable — like for Lucy Muthoni, who is visiting from Kenya to see her son.

"I’m 65, and I’ve never seen snow in my life. It’s very great," said Muthoni.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

1 dead, 3 injured in Puyallup, WA shooting

Paradise sledding area at WA's Mount Rainier closed this winter

Quincy Jones, legendary producer and composer, dies at 91: 'Truly one of a kind'

Police, SWAT arrest 22-year-old for Halloween shooting at Vancouver, WA mall

Police looking for two women after shooting in Vancouver, WA mall

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily Fox Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX Seattle FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.