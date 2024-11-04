Seattle weather: Windy and rainy Monday, heavy mountain snow

Forceful winds and rounds of rain will race through the greater Seattle area on Monday.

Mountain snow will continue piling up over the passes.

Along the coast, high surf will be dangerous. Isolated thunderstorms are possible today as well. Winds will gradually subside for most this afternoon. Widespread rain this morning will turn more hit-or-miss this afternoon.

Highs will reach the 50s for most places in Western Washington under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Temperatures on Monday afternoon will reach the 50s in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A High Wind Warning is posted for the San Juans, the Strait of Juan de Fuca, the North Sound and the North Coast. This alert continues until 2 p.m. However, the warning remains in place until 4 a.m. Tuesday in the Admiralty Inlet area, Port Townsend and Sequim where winds will linger longer.

Today, we’re concerned about winds leading to downed trees, closed roads and power outages (especially in the communities under the High Wind Warning).

Strong winds north and west of Seattle could give way to tree damage and power outages. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Seattle area could see gusts upwards of 40 mph (possibly even 45 mph), but stronger winds will be felt outside the Emerald City. A Wind Advisory applies to Everett, Tacoma and Olympia until 2 p.m. today where gusts could reach upwards of 45 mph.

A Wind Advisory is posted in Everett, Tacoma and Olympia through early Monday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A combination of moderate-to-heavy rain and gusty weather could make driving over the passes treacherous. Earlier this morning, traction tires were advised at Stevens, Snoqualmie and White Passes.

Below is a look at potential snow totals. The forecast for snow at Snoqualmie Pass is challenging because temperatures throughout the day today will be flirting with the freezing mark. Right now, we’re forecasting between two and five inches (or more) at Snoqualmie Pass through Tuesday morning, but snow totals depend on the location of where the heaviest bands of snow develop and the temperature profile of this weather system. Between six and eleven inches (or more) are possible along Stevens Pass with roughly five to ten inches of snow for White Pass. Snow will gradually taper Tuesday morning.

Several winter weather alerts are in effect for the Cascade mountains on Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A High Surf Advisory until 4 a.m. Tuesday for the Central and North Coast. Waves up to 16 to 23 feet in the surf zone could be powerful enough to sweep people off of rocks and jetties and into the rough seas. Please keep your distance today.

Drier weather takes hold by tomorrow afternoon.

Sunny and coolish weather continues on Wednesday and Thursday. Rain returns by Friday evening. Next weekend is looking damp; however, this part of the forecast has plenty of time to change.

Soggy and gusty weather lingers in Seattle on Monday before drier conditions return Tuesday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan

